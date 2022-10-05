Watch Now
North Central High School campus closed; classes continue online

KATC photo
Posted at 3:34 PM, Oct 05, 2022
North Central High School will be closed on Thursday, October 6 because of ongoing waterline issues, officials say.

The issue with the school's waterline wasn't resolved as quickly as officials first thought.

But that doesn't mean there's no school — Students will continue participating in asynchronous learning through Google Classroom on Thursday, October 6th.

Parents should inform their child(ren) to check their Google Classroom for assignments.

Employees will receive information regarding reporting to work from their instructional leader.

Parents can informed of future decisions regarding school dismissal via the SLP app, the district website and district social media pages.

