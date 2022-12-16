No Wake Zone Order Issued for St. Landry Parish Waterways

OPELOUSAS, LA — Effective immediately, there will be a No Wake Zone in effect for all St. Landry Parish waterways until further notice as per an executive order by Parish President Jessie Bellard.

Boaters traveling at high speed along waterways with higher than normal water levels could potentially cause damage to properties along the banks.

The No Wake Zone executive order requires boaters to travel at idle speeds while in St. Landry Parish.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will enforce the ordinance until Bellard issues an end to the order.