Couple charged with animal cruelty, nine Horses seized

WASHINGTON, La. — According to authorities, a couple was arrested by St. Landry Parish Government investigators on animal cruelty charges.

On December 29, 2022, St. Landry Parish Animal Control was contacted about a possible animal neglect case on White Oak Road in Washington.

Upon arrival of the scene, Detective Mark Kidder observed around fifteen horses, nine of which “were severely malnourished and neglected” and one horse had an “an open infection” on its face, officials say.

Animals were seized and taken into custody of the St. Landry Animal control shelter, where they will be nursed back to health.

Both husband and wife, Rigoberto Martinez-Gonzales (51) and Sharon Martinez (51) from White Oak Road in Washington, were charged with nine counts each of simple cruelty to animals (LA R.S. 14:102.1).

Jessie Bellard said “Animal cruelty affects more than just dogs and cats, so to see multiple horses in this condition is unacceptable. Our office is committed to enforcing laws on ALL animals, big or small.”

If you see any signs of animal abuse or neglect, contact Animal Control at 337-948-6184.