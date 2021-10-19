New developments coming to Opelousas

There are new developments coming to the City of Opelousas.

Two commercial projects, as well as some new homes, are set to break ground shortly.

A Love's Truck Stop is set to be built off of the I-49 service road; that land is currently being annexed into the city. Also coming soon is a McAlister's Deli on Creswell Lane and a multi-family apartment complex off East Laurent Street.

Mayor Julius Alsandor says he also expects new homes to be built off of Harry Guilbeau Road. He adds he's very excited about the first new developments coming to the city in many years.

"First year, hopefully we get about 50-60 homes in, and once we get that established the rest of them will follow in line. This is a good thing for the City of Opelousas and its citizens that we serve," said Alsandor. "We made a commitment when we came in to continue to take steps in a positive way to move the city forward and this is just one of those positive steps that is occurring here."

