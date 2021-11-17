Mother and Son arrested, accused of dealing drugs

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested a mother and son, booked them on multiple charges and seized guns, drugs and money.

Michael Lamar Colomb, 39, of Ville Platte and his mother, Grace Barnes, 61, of Opelousas, were booked after an investigation that included surveillance, undercover operations and searches.

Agents executed search warrants at both homes, and seized pills, pot, crack, meth, multiple guns and rifles, lots of cash, and a bullet-proof vest.

Colomb was booked with (2 Counts) Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Offense, (3 Counts) Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, (5 Counts) Possession with intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS, (2 Counts) Illegal Possession of Weapons in the Presence of CDS, Unlawful use of Body Armor, (2 Counts) Possession of Firearm by a Person with a Protective Order and a Traffic Charge. No bond has been set.

Barnes was booked with (2 Counts) Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS, (5 Counts) Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II CDS, Transactions Involving Proceeds from Drug Sales, Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of CDS and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Her bond was set at $48,000.

“The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division has been receiving information of illegal drug sales and drug activity being conducted at locations in St. Landry Parish," Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says. "Through intelligence gathered, narcotics detectives conducted extensive hours of surveillance and undercover operations. The investigation identified, Michael Joseph Colomb, as a major source of supplier of illegal narcotics throughout St. Landry Parish."

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division executed the first search warrant on Colomb’s home on Durousseau Road, and then arrived at his mother’s home on East Blanchard, where the majority of the illegal narcotics, weapons, and cash were located, the sheriff says.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division located and seized a total of nine firearms, including a Desert Eagle and two AR-15s; a ballistic vest, high-grade marijuana, meth, MDMA tabs, Oxycodone pills, opiods, crack and power cocaine, as well as drug paraphernalia and more than $16,000 in cash.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff Department’s Drug Hotline at (337) 948-0970 or (337) 948-1030 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS. You can also tip online at stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by downloading the P3 app. All calls are anonymous and you could earn up to a $1,000 cash reward.

