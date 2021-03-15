Mobile food pantry event underway in Port Barre

The Port Barre Police Department says that the Second Harvest Food Truck arrived early on Monday for their monthly food pantry.

Volunteers began handing out meals at 10 am, an hour and thirty minutes earlier than previously scheduled.

The event is being held at Port Barre High School Athletic Complex (Football stadium) on OG Track Rd.

The drive-thru will run until 2:30PM.

