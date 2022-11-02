Melville residents lack access to groceries as the holidays approach

Inflation will also play a factor in your holiday meals this year.

However, for some communities, there's an added challenge, access to groceries.

Some in Melville, where the town's only grocery store closed earlier this year

Margarette Williams has lived in the town of Melville for 65 years.

She says it's frustrating not having a grocery store in town, let alone not having a vehicle. And even worst prices are going up.

"We do not have a grocery store. We don't have nothing. Yes, Mrs. Margarette said it," Williams said.

Williams also is concerned about prices rising more as she seeks to be there for her family for the holidays.

"It's high though. Good thing I get food stamps because I wouldn't be able to pay for my groceries," Williams said.

Joel Stelly, owner of Stelly's supermarket, which has been open for nearly a hundred years says he is seeing prices he's never seen before.

"The pork Boston butts were costing me well over two dollars a pound, in 30 years I had never seen that before,” Stelly said.

Stelly says even the price of turkeys will now be sold at a dollar 39 a pound which last year was at 99 cents a pound.

"Everything is just going up, gas prices are going up. The people that travel through here are just like from Melville. They are shopping with us now because of the store Canatellus closing down. And it's either drive 14 miles and shop with us here. Or drive another 17 miles to Opelousas. It's been good for us but bad for them who have to travel so far to buy groceries,” Stelly added.

Stelly says the store should have no issues with holiday grocery inventory.

And although Williams says it may be a struggle to find a way to pay for everything for the holidays, she'll find a way to make ends meet.

"I'm going to stay with my children. One stay in Lafayette, one in Opelousas. so Ms. Margarette gone be fine," Williams said.

KATC reached out to the Mayor about grocery stores coming to the town in the future but has not yet gotten a response.

