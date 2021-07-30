Melville remains under boil water advisory due to deteriorating water tower

Melville's boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

There is no definite end to the advisory due to the deteriorating water tower, according to a town official.

All residents in Melville should boil water for one full minute before consuming, cooking, or brushing their teeth.

