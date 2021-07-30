Watch
Melville remains under boil water advisory due to deteriorating water tower

Posted at 3:15 PM, Jul 30, 2021
Melville's boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

There is no definite end to the advisory due to the deteriorating water tower, according to a town official.

All residents in Melville should boil water for one full minute before consuming, cooking, or brushing their teeth.

