Melville man dies in fiery St. Landry Parish crash

State Police say a Wednesday night crash left a Melville man dead.

Troopers were called to La. 105 south of Meville around 10:30 p.m. after a car crossed the center line and hit an 18-wheeler. The car then burst into flames.

Antoine Watts, 47, died in the crash, troopers say.

The preliminary investigation revealed Watts was driving a Ford Fusion south on LA 105. At the same time, an 18-wheeler was traveling north on LA 105 in a right curve. For reasons still under investigation, Watts’ Ford crossed the center line into the path of the semi-tractor. They crashed in the northbound lane, and the Fusion caught on fire.

Watts suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the 18-wheeler was restrained and not injured.

Impairment on the part of Watts is unknown at this time, but toxicology results are pending analysis. The driver of the 18-wheeler submitted a breath sample showing no alcohol in his system and displayed no signs of impairment. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 40 fatal crashes resulting in 45 deaths since the beginning of 2023.