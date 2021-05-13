Melville man accused of sexual battery against a juvenile

OPELOUSAS, La. — The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a Melville man on a charge of sexual battery against a juvenile.

According to SLPSO, a complaint was received on May 12 in regards to sexual battery against a juvenile under 18 years of age.

Upon further investigation by detectives, SLPSO says it was determined that Douglas P. Gerace, 63, of Melville was questioning the juvenile about athletic activities and hugged her after receiving a response.

During the hug, Gerace allegedly moved his hand and inappropriately touched the juvenile in the buttock and genital area.

According to SLPSO, the juvenile immediately attempted to leave the vicinity, but Gerace followed her. The juvenile then called her parents to notify them of the incident, who then contacted the police to report the incident.

When questioned by detectives, SLPSO says that Gerace admitted to speaking with the juvenile. A short while later, while speaking to a different detective, Gerace admitted to touching the juvenile inappropriately.

On May 12, Gerace was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with sexual battery.

His bond is set at $10,000.

