Meet the 2022 Opelousas Police Chief candidates

Three people are running for Opelousas Police Chief: Graig “Twin” LeBlanc, Martin L. McLendon and Lawrence “Gum” Richard.

Here are the questions we asked them:

1. Like many cities and towns in Acadiana, Opelousas seems to have a problem with juvenile crime. Is this something you feel law enforcement can be proactive about? What plans/programs/approaches would you implement, revive or expand to address the issue?

2. What is the one thing you feel the Opelousas Police Department needs above all else?

3. What one qualification do you believe sets you apart from your opponents?

Graig "Twin" LeBlanc is a Democrat. He’s an Opelousas Police Officer with 25 years of law enforcement experience. To visit his campaign page, click here.

Here’s how he answered the questions:

Opelousas Police Chief Candidates 2022: Graig "Twin" LeBlanc

Martin L. McLendon is a Democrat. He’s the current Chief and is running for re-election. Prior to being elected chief, he had retired from the OPD after years of experience. To visit his campaign page, click here.

Here’s how he answered the questions:

Opelousas Police Chief Candidates 2022: Martin McLendon

Lawrence "Gum" Richard is a Democrat. He has no law enforcement experience but he is not a political newcomer, having run for St. Landry Parish Sheriff in 2019.

KATC reached out to Richard, no response was given on his behalf.