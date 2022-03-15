Mayor of Opelousas Presents A Plan To Spend Their 2.9 Million From Federal Funding

Mayor Julius Alsandor presented his plan Monday night to the Opelousas city budget committee.

"At the two major entities or resources for the city of Opelousas and that's our water and sewage plant and address some of our needs and roads as well. But those two there needs some attention and many of our money is going to be going ti the water and sewage plant."

Although water and sewage lines are the top priority, the city is looking at other options for other infrastructure improvements, like road and park improvements.

"So this money is good starter for where we to go. There is still a lot more to do, there is still a lot more money we get through grants and capital outlay, but we are going to do the best we can with what we are working with."

After the presentation, budget committee chair Charles Cummings says he's in favor for the plan.

"Tonight we got a plan handed to us right there I like it and I would also like to see more money set aside for outside contractors coming and help our guys keep up with the broken water lines. But I think all in all it was a very good meeting and I like the mayor suggestions so I think we will be able to work with it."

