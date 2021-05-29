May 29th declared Jacob Laborde Day in Krotz Springs

KROTZ SPRINGS, La. – A St. Landry Parish town is celebrating one student's accomplishments.

The mayor of Krotz Springs declared May 29, 2021, Jacob Laborde Day to celebrate his recent graduation from Port Barre High. His grandmother said he received a standing ovation when he received his diploma.

Jacob has cerebral palsy and always wanted to be a firefighter.

The mayor, police chief, and fire chief were there to present Jacob with a plaque. Jacob then rode on a firetruck in a parade through the town.

"I figured we would do something for him he had always had a dream of being a firefighter and so I figured we'd get our fire department to give him a ride today and let him squirt some water from the fire truck and just try and make it his day today," Carroll Snyder, Mayor of Krotz Springs.

