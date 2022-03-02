Mardi Gras celebration in Eunice

Today in the city of Eunice, citizens kicked off Mardi Gras with its annual chicken run. The captain of the Mardi Gras association Pat Frey tells me how this process works.

"The landowner offers you the chicken and the Mardi Gras gotta dance and begs for it and when you throw it the Mardi Gras goes after the chicken. Then once we catch it, that chicken is used for the gumbo."

Co-captain Ray Manuel tells me everyone is excited to have the chicken run back. He said the Mardi Gras committee has decided to go back to their traditional roots.

"I'm more excited about this run right here because it's more traditional than it has been in the past 15 years. We crack down on it and we got a lot of people being traditional like it's supposed to be."

A resident of Eunice says not having his favorite holiday last year ruined his spirits, but this year he says he's making up for the lost time.

"Man everybody is getting 2 years in instead of you know last year it was kinda peeled back because of corona and this year we just ready for the role you know just making up for last year too, double time."