Man wanted in March 2021 Sunset shooting arrested

An Opelousas man has been arrested in connection with a March 2021 shooting in Sunset.

31-year-old Donte Deon Fontenot was arrested by Sunset Police on several charges including a Bench warrant (2 counts), attempted first degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated criminal damage to property and driving under suspension.

Fontenot's arrest is in connection with a March 21 shooting near the intersection of Richard Street and Pershing Hwy.

No one was injured in the shooting but the victim's vehicle was damaged with multiple bullet holes. Spent bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

Police, at the time, said video surveillance showed the driver of a dark colored pickup truck leaving the scene at the same time as the shooting.

Donte Deon Fontenot was later identified as the alleged shooting suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest.

