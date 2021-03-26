Man wanted by Sunset Police turns himself in

The Sunset Police Department says a man wanted following a February traffic stop has turned himself in to police.

33-year-old Joseph Jimmy Charles Jr. was taken into custody on March 25, after he turned himself in. Charles was wanted following a traffic stop on February 6, 2021 where police say he fled the scene, seriously injuring an officer.

On February 6, 2021, at 2:00 pm, the Sunset Police Department patrol division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. During the investigation officers attempted to arrest Charles, according to a spokesperson for the Department.

Investigators say Charles fled the scene in a vehicle seriously injuring one of the officers with the vehicle.

A warrant was issued for Charles for the following charges:

Attempted first degree murder of a police officer

Flight from an officer; aggravated flight from an officer

Resisting an officer

Driver's license suspension/revocation of

Open container alcoholic beverage

Stop signs must stop

Expired motor vehicle inspection

Expired license plate

No proof of insurance

Switched license plate

Registration failure of, owner to secure

