Man wanted by Sunset Police turns himself in

The Sunset Police Department says a man wanted following a February traffic stop has turned himself in to police.
33-year-old Joseph Jimmy Charles Jr. was taken into custody on March 25, after he turned himself in. Charles was wanted following a traffic stop on February 6, 2021 where police say he fled the scene, seriously injuring an officer.
On February 6, 2021, at 2:00 pm, the Sunset Police Department patrol division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. During the investigation officers attempted to arrest Charles, according to a spokesperson for the Department.
Investigators say Charles fled the scene in a vehicle seriously injuring one of the officers with the vehicle.
A warrant was issued for Charles for the following charges:
- Attempted first degree murder of a police officer
- Flight from an officer; aggravated flight from an officer
- Resisting an officer
- Driver's license suspension/revocation of
- Open container alcoholic beverage
- Stop signs must stop
- Expired motor vehicle inspection
- Expired license plate
- No proof of insurance
- Switched license plate
- Registration failure of, owner to secure
