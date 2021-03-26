Menu

Man wanted by Sunset Police turns himself in

Sunset Police Department
Joseph Jimmy Charles Jr.
Posted at 9:41 AM, Mar 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-26 10:41:21-04

The Sunset Police Department says a man wanted following a February traffic stop has turned himself in to police.

33-year-old Joseph Jimmy Charles Jr. was taken into custody on March 25, after he turned himself in. Charles was wanted following a traffic stop on February 6, 2021 where police say he fled the scene, seriously injuring an officer.

On February 6, 2021, at 2:00 pm, the Sunset Police Department patrol division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for multiple traffic violations. During the investigation officers attempted to arrest Charles, according to a spokesperson for the Department.

Investigators say Charles fled the scene in a vehicle seriously injuring one of the officers with the vehicle.

A warrant was issued for Charles for the following charges:

  • Attempted first degree murder of a police officer
  • Flight from an officer; aggravated flight from an officer
  • Resisting an officer
  • Driver's license suspension/revocation of
  • Open container alcoholic beverage
  • Stop signs must stop
  • Expired motor vehicle inspection
  • Expired license plate
  • No proof of insurance
  • Switched license plate
  • Registration failure of, owner to secure

