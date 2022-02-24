Man wanted after shooting self in leg, falsely reporting drive-by

A Port Barre man is wanted after police say he shot himself in the leg and falsely reported himself as the victim of a drive-by shooting.

Port Barre Police say they responded at 7:30 pm on February 15 to a shooting on Bayou Drive.

The victim, identified as 20-year-old Bryse Valin, reportedly told police he and two others were riding their bikes on Bayou Drive when someone in a black vehicle drove by and fired shots.

Valin was shot in his right leg and allegedly told police he believed the person who shot him was someone with whom he was having a social media feud.

During the investigation, police say red flags, including statements from other riders and video footage, proved that Valin had accidentally shot himself while riding his bike and lied to the police about being a victim of a drive by shooting.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Valin on charges of illegal carrying of a weapon and falsely reporting a crime.

"He knows we have a warrant for him and he is in hiding," said Chief Deon Boudreaux. "He needs to face the consequences of his actions."

Anyone with information on Valin's whereabouts is asked to conact the Port Barre Police Department.

