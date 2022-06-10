Man shot in the back Thursday night in Opelousas, police investigating

A man is in serious but stable condition following a shooting Thursday night in Opelousas

Police say the shooting happened June 9, 2022, at around 11:00 PM. Officers were patrolling near the area of the 700 block of St. Cyr St. when they heard gunshots.

A man was located in the area of the 800 block of St. Cyr St. suffering from a single gunshot wound to the back, police say.

The man was transported to a hospital and is in serious but stable condition.

Police say the victim was walking in the area of St. Cyr Street when a gray or silver-colored sedan with tinted windows passed and fired several shots striking the victim in the back area.

An investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, www.stlandrycrimestoppers.comor by using the P3 mobile App.)

Tipsters can remain anonymous.

