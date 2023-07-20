Man shoots girlfriend, causes standoff with police in Grand Coteau

GRAND COTEAU, La. — A 62-year-old man is in custody after a late Wednesday night standoff with police.

Officials say Perry Stelly of Grand Coteau allegedly shot his girlfriend with a shotgun and then barricaded himself inside his home.

The standoff required a SWAT team and a team of negotiators.

The woman was not injured.

According to Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux, after 2 hours of negotiations and saying he would come out, then changing his mind several times, Perry Stelly decided not to surrender. The St. Landry SO SWAT team made entry and arrested him with the use of non-lethal force.

Stelly was transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.

He is charged with the following: Aggravated second degree battery, resisting an officer, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, and possession/deal firearms obliterated number/mark.