Man arrested in connection with September shooting in Opelousas

An Opelousas man has been arrested in connection with a September shooting that injured one person.

That shooting happened in the 1600 block of Redmond Street and Nicole Lane on September 16, 2021. One victim was brought to an area hospital with multiple wounds.

This week 24-year-old Robert Jamal Marques Andrus of Opelousas was arrested and booked on Attempted second-degree murder (2 counts), illegal use of weapons, felon in possession of a firearm.

