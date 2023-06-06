Man arrested for theft of livestock in St. Landry Parish

An Iberia Parish man was arrested on June 5regarding an investigation involving theft of livestock in St. Landry Parish.

Inspectors with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission arrested 66-year-0old Orlando Williams in St. Landry Parish on a warrant for theft of livestock. Williams turned himself in to brand inspectors at the St Landry Parish Jail. During the brand inspector’s investigation, it was determined that Williams received two horses on one occasion and failed to render proper payment to a local livestock market as required by law. The acquisition of the livestock and failure to render proper payment is a violation of R.S.14:67.1 (Theft of Livestock). The alleged theft occurred in February 2023.

“Louisiana law is clear when referring to the purchase of livestock and protects livestock owners from persons not complying with proper payment,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “If determined guilty, the suspect will be in violation of the theft of livestock statute and held responsible for his crime.”

The Livestock Brand Commission was assisted with this investigation by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department.

At this time, a bond amount has not been set, and the livestock has not been recovered.

The Livestock Brand Commission maintains a 24-hour Crimestoppers hotline at (800) 558-9741 for the public to report thefts.