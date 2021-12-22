Man accused of attempted murder following an argument over a lighter

A 43-year-old Arnaudville man is accused of attempted murder following an argument that led to a stabbing.

On December 20, 2021, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Highway 31 in the Arnaudville area in regards to a stabbing, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz.

Investigators say James Collins began arguing about a cigarette lighter. When the victim denied having a lighter, Collins went inside the house and returned with a kitchen knife. The argument regarding the lighter continued and James Collins stabbed the victim in the cheek during the verbal altercation, states Sheriff Guidroz. The victim then walked away from the scene.

On December 20, 2021, James Edward Collins was transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail and was booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder. Bond was set at $50,000.

