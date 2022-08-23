Mamou man accused of stealing from elderly neighbor

A Mamou man has been booked by Opelousas Police, accused of stealing from an elderly neighbor.

Jason Shillow, 62, was booked with identity theft, exploitation of the infirm, theft and attempted theft.

The investigation began last week when police were called about suspicious activity in the savings account of an 82-year-old man. During their investigation, officers learned that about $13,000 had been withdrawn from the man's account, from banks in Ville Platte and Alexandria. Another $1,500 had been withdrawn from an Opelousas bank.

Investigators applied for a search warrant for account information and surveillance video from the Opelousas bank, and while they were waiting for approval they got a call that someone was at the bank trying to withdraw $2,000 from the man's account.

Patrol officers were sent to the bank, and they detained the man trying to make the withdrawal. Investigators arrived with the search warrant, and took their evidence and the suspect back to the police department.

Shillow allegedly admitted that he was the victim's neighbor and had some of the victim's identification documents. He allegedly admitted that he used those documents to pose as the victim and withdraw money from his accounts.

Investigators have contacted law enforcement in other jurisdictions regarding the case and offered assistance, so additional charges are pending.