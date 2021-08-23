Mamou man accused of arson

A Mamou man has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to his ex-girlfriend’s new home in Eunice, according to the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

Jordan Aguillard, 37, has been booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on one count of Simple Arson.

In the overnight hours of Aug. 12, the Eunice Fire Department responded to the 600 block of North 5th Street for a report of a house fire. The home had been vacant while renovations were underway.

Following an assessment of the scene, deputies determined there were multiple areas of origin and the fires were intentionally set.

During the investigation, deputies were able to identify Aguillard, a former boyfriend of the soon-to-be tenant of the burned home, as a suspect in the case.

On Aug. 20, the SFM obtained a warrant for Aguillard’s arrest and he was taken into custody.