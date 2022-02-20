Main water leak in Opelousas repaired; customers under boil advisory

The water main leak in Opelousas has been repaired but customers affected are now under a boil advisory.

According to Opelousas Mayor Julius Alsandor, work on the water main leak at Grolee and Bullard Streets has been repaired and water distribution for the area has resumed.

The affected area is still under a boil water advisory until further notice.

City administrators say they will inform the water customers along Grolee Street when the other repairs for the water main leaking will begin. Alsandor says the repairs should not take too much time to complete.

The water will be turned off during that repair.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel