Main Street Restoration Grant applications open

The Opelousas Main Street program is soliciting building restoration grant applications from downtown commercial building owners and/or business owners. This grant opportunity is offered through Louisiana Main Street and provides grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000 to be used for restoration projects on historic commercial structures located in Louisiana Main Street districts. Restoration projects can be on the interior and exterior of the commercial structure.

Applications received from Opelousas Main Street building and/or business owners will compete statewide for funding with other Main Street communities.

To be eligible for Main Street Restoration Grant funds, a building must be located within the downtown Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes, and be at least 50 years old. In addition, the proposed work must be approved by the local Historic District Commission and the Louisiana Main Street office, while also conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

Applications will only be accepted online through Submittable. Applicants, therefore, will need to create an online account through Submittable. Once an account is created, the application and guidelines can be found under the Louisiana Office of Cultural Development page on Submittable. The deadline for submitting an application is by 5 p.m. on July 28, 2023. Grant awards will be announced in September. Grant funded project work must be completed by June 30, 2024. The grant application guidelines can also be found on the Main Street page at cityofopelousas.com

Over the years, Opelousas Main Street has received some $77-thousand dollars in redevelopment grant funds from the Louisiana Main Street program, initiating $243-thousand dollars in local project costs plus associated jobs and economic stimulation. Java Square Café on Landry Street was the most recent recipient of the Restoration Grant. Other past recipients include Arpeggio’s Lounge & Event Center and Bodemuller the Printer both located on Main Street; Brass Rail, located on Landry Street; the old Bodemuller building, located on Bellevue Street; the former Fakouri building on Main Street and the Palace Café, now Chicory’s at the Palace, on Landry Street.

For more information contact Melanie Lebouef at Opelousas Tourism- Main Street at tourism@cityofopelousas.com or call 337-948-6263.