LSU Eunice sees increase in enrollments

EUNICE, La. – According to Travis Webb, Director of Strategic Communication, Louisiana State University at Eunice (LSUE) has reported increases in both enrollment and credit hours for the Spring 2023 semester.

Enrollment for LSUE’s spring semester has seen a 4.18% spike while scheduled credit hours is up 3.43% when compared to one year ago. The Spring 2023 semester currently has 2,790 students enrolled at LSUE taking a total of 26,351 credit hours.

LSU Eunice has 1,208 full-time students and 1,582 part-time students for the Spring 2023 semester. Full-time students carry 12 or more credit hours, according to the university. LSUE has also seen a rise in preparatory students with 628 students in Dual Enrollment or the LSUE Academy making up its student population this spring semester.

The spring enrollment number is the highest since 2019. For the third time in the last five years, LSUE has eclipsed 26,000 scheduled credit hours.

“These increases are a testament to the hard work our entire LSU Eunice community has put in for recruitment and retention,” LSU Eunice Chancellor Dr. Nancee Sorenson said. “We have an incredibly talented LSUE family that is committed to making sure our students reach their goals.”

The largest population of LSUE students for the Spring 2023 semester is St. Landry Parish with 500 total students. Acadia Parish (449 students), Evangeline Parish (243 students), Lafayette Parish (243 students) and St. Martin Parish (134 students) are the top five parishes that encompass the student population. There is at least a student from 57 of the 64 parishes in Louisiana enrolled at LSUE for the Spring 2023 semester.