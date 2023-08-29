LSU Eunice offers ACT "boot camp" sessions

The LSU Eunice Office of Workforce Innovation and Continuing Education offers several ACT Boot camps for high school students this fall.

Courses will run throughout the fall covering Mathematics, English, and Reading/Science.

Here's the schedule:

Mathematics from September 11 through October 2 on Mondays from 4:00PM-6:00PM.

English from October 9 through October 30 on Mondays from 4:00PM-6:00PM.

Reading/Science takes place Mondays from November 6-November 20 from 4:00PM-6:00PM.

Kate Aucoin, a certified educator with the Evangeline Parish School Board for more than 28 years, will instruct the courses. Aucoin has taught several ACT boot camp-style courses over the years.

Each four-class session is $100 per student with classes held in LSUE’s Community Education Building.

You can sign-up for any of the boot camps available by visiting the Events Calendar on the main page of the LSUE website (www.lsue.edu), clicking “See More Events” and selecting the boot camp you would like to attend.

For more information, please contact Director of Workforce Innovation and Continuing Education Virginia Shiver at vshiver@lsue.edu or 337-550-1391