LSP: Opelousas woman arrested in fatal hit-and-run crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. – A 25-year-old Opelousas woman has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Following the hit-and-run investigation, a felony arrest warrant was issued through 27th JDC. On December 3, 2022, Ariana Walker was arrested, according to a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police Troop I. Walker was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges: hit and driving; death or serious bodily injury and operating vehicle while license is suspended.

On November 23, 2022, shortly after 6:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop I were notified of a hit-and-run crash on U.S. Highway 190 near LA 104 in St. Landry Parish. The crash claimed the life of 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed Washington was walking while pushing a bicycle westbound on US 190 in the westbound lane of travel when he was struck from behind by an unknown westbound vehicle. After the collision, the unknown vehicle fled the scene.

Washington was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but ultimately died from his injuries. Impairment on the part of Washington is unknown at this time but a standard toxicology sample was submitted for analysis, the spokesperson stated. Washington was wearing dark clothing and the bicycle he was pushing had no rear reflectors.

Troop I has investigated 57 fatal crashes resulting in 64 deaths since the beginning of 2022.

