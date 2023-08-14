Longtime Opelousas surgeon Dr. Daniel Buller has died

Services will be this week for Dr. Daniel Hayden Buller Sr., a longtime Opelousas surgeon.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. in the Our Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Opelousas. Monsignor Keith DeRouen will celebrate the Mass. Rite of Committal will follow at Bellevue Memorial Park in Opelousas.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. in the Sibille Funeral Home of Opelousas. The rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. by Deacon Sammy Diesi. Visitation will resume on Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. until 9:30 a.m., followed by the Mass.

Buller died Saturday at his Opelousas home. He was 89.

Buller was a native of Ville Platte and practiced in Maryland, Texas, Tennessee and Missouri. He opened his office in Opelousas and joined the Opelousas General staff in 1967, and made major contributions to the hospital there. He served as chief of staff for two years and retired in 2011. He is survived by his wife, sons, stepsons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

To read his full obituary which includes details from his life, click here.

