LIST: Roads closed due to flooding

We're keeping track of roads closed due to flooding today. Here's what we have so far.

Acadia Parish:

Many roads in the southeast part of the parish are closed due to flooding. Parish emergency officials are asking motorists to avoid the area, and asking residents to stay home if they can.

St. Landry Parish:

Chris Road - Cankton

Credeur Rd - Cankton

Domengeaux Rd - Cankton

Savoie Road - Cankton

Main St. - Cankton

Rolton Road - Washington

* Sandbags are available at the Yambilee Building (1939 W. Landry Street, Opelousas).

