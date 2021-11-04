Lewisburg-Bellvue Water System issues a boil water advisory

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Lewisburg-Bellvue Water System in St. Landry Parish is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The main line is broken and in need of repairs.

KATC will update as soon as the state department of health tests the water and information becomes available.

