Lewisburg Bellevue Water System rescinds boil water advisory

Courtesy of MGN Online
Posted at 9:41 AM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-09 10:41:28-05

ST. LANDRY PARISH, L. – The Lewisburg Bellevue Water System has rescinded its boil water advisory.

The water is safe for consumption, according to officials at the water company.

