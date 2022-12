Lewisburg Bellevieu Water Systems issued boil advisory as of December 23, 2022.

The boil advisory has been issued for entire water system due to loss in pressure.

Officials are advising customers to not use water at night.

Turn off the water at the meter and drain pipes at a low point.

Only run water during the day.

According to Lewisburg Bellevieu Water Systems, this boil advisory will be in effect until rescinded and samples are taken.