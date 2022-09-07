Leonville man dies in Wednesday accident

A Leonville man died early Wednesday when his truck crashed into the Bayou Teche.

Philip Gilyard, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident.

State Police say they were called to La. 103 near the highway's intersection with Church Road in St. Landry Parish at about 4:30 a.m.

Investigators learned that Gilyard was driving a pick-up truck north on the highway, failed to stop for a stop sign and traveled through the intersection and into the bayou. Troopers say Gilyard tried to use his cell phone to call for help, but when emergency crews arrived his truck was submerged and they found his body in the water, away from the vehicle.

Gilyard was properly restrained at the time of the crash. His body was recovered with assistance from the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Recovery Task Force. A blood sample from Gilyard was submitted for analysis.

Troop I has investigated 34 fatal crashes resulting in 40 deaths in 2022.