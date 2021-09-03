Leonville Elementary closed Friday due to power outage

Leonville Elementary in St. Landry Parish will be closed Friday, September 3, due to a power outage.

The St. Landry Parish School Board says that there will be no virtual instruction for students.

Overnight, officials says an electric pole near the school was hit resulting in a power outage.

Downed power lines were also reported on campus.

