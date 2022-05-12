Leonard G. Fontenot Family Scholarship created in engineering

EUNICE, La. – Louisiana State University at Eunice has created the Leonard G. Fontenot Family Scholarship, it was announced on the LSU Eunice campus on Thursday. The endowed scholarship will focus on Workforce Development in engineering.

The Fontenot family has contributed more than $100,000 to the scholarship, awarded to a full-time LSU Eunice student enrolled in the Associate of Science, Louisiana Transfer in pre-Engineering with intention to transfer to the Baton Rouge campus and complete at least a B.S. degree in Engineering.

Preference will be given to Ville Platte Rotary Scholarship recipients as well as Evangeline Parish residents.

“We are so grateful for the Fontenot family to invest in the local community and LSU Eunice,” LSU Eunice Chancellor Dr. Nancee Sorenson said. “As we continue our pursuit of reinvigorating the STEAM fields on our campus, this scholarship will help the best and brightest from our area achieve their academic goals in engineering.”

The scholarship is named after Ville Plate native Leonard G. Fontenot. A 1959 graduate of LSU in Chemical Engineering, Mr. Fontenot would enjoy a career in electric utilities with Cleco Corporation, retiring as a Vice President after 33 years of service. He and his wife Mary Alice, also an LSU graduate, would have four children that started their college education at LSU Eunice before moving on to LSU.

The Fontenot’s ties to the engineering field are strong as three of his sons and four grandchildren would go on to engineering degrees, all from LSU.