Lebeau church damaged by fire on Christmas day; cause appears electrical

A fire was reported at the Immaculate Conception Church in Lebeau Christmas Day.

Officials with the Palmetto Volunteer Fire Department say they got the call about 5 a.m. on Christmas morning, after a neighbor noticed smoke at the church. It took about an hour to bring the fire under control, and there were no injuries, officials say.

Investigators with the State Fire Marshal's Office were called to help determine the cause of the fire. A spokeswoman for that office tells KATC that the fire was contained to a separate bathroom building connected to the main church building by a walkway, the walkway and an exterior door that led into the main church building.

So far, investigators are thinking it's likely electrical. As of Tuesday, there were no signs of any suspicious activity related to the fire.

The church recently celebrated it's 125th anniversary, parishoners tell us.

