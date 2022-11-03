Le Vieux Village introduces new interpretive signage and digital enhancements

New interpretive signage and digital enhancements are being implemented at the Le Vieux Village Historic Attraction in Opelousas.

The new features will help create a more enhanced experience for visitors.

QR codes will be used to link mobile phone users to the city website where additional history and digital photos of the village can be viewed.

Visitors will now also be able to read about the buildings at Le Vieux Village in French.

Managed by the City of Opelousas Tourism where it was established in 1988, the buildings at the village date as far back as the late 18th and mid-19th century.

Located at the eastern entrance of the city along Vine and Landry Streets, the village offers a picturesque glimpse of early rural life in Louisiana and serves as a strong example of preservation.

Nearly all of the structures have been adapted for reuse such as the Opelousas Tourist Information Center, LaChapelle House, St. Joseph’s Chapel and the Louisiana Orphan Train Museum.

Each year, thousands of people visit the village.

“This project is part of ongoing efforts to highlight our area’s distinct culture as well as preserve and promote our historic assets for both visitors and residents,” said Melanie Lebouef, Opelousas Tourism & Main Street Manager.

The project is also part of a broader effort to create a more inviting city entrance, which is part of the Downtown Master Plan which was adopted in August 2021 by the Opelousas City Council.

