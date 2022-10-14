Opelousas man cited for illegal possession and release of apple snails

An Opelousas man was cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents for illegal possession and release of apple snails on Oct 6.

LDWF says that 73-year-old Peter Son Nguyen was cited for "illegal release of game, fowl, or fish, and possessing an exotic species."

According to enforcement, LDWF agents were contacted by a concerned homeowner about a man she believed released apple snails into a community pond. Several large bundles of apple snail eggs were found in the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond by agents when conducting an investigation into the complaint. Nguyen then admitted to possessing and releasing the snails into the pond.

Illegal possession of apple snails carries up to a $50 fine while illegal release of apple snails brings up to a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail states LDWF.