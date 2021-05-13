LDVA group tours HERO Program in Opelousas

A group from the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs last month toured HERO Program in Opelousas, which provides substance abuse treatment to members of the military.

Colonel Joey Strickland, LDVA secretary, and members of his staff visited the program on April 29 to learn more about the services offered by the HERO Program and their approach to helping veterans in their personal recovery.

"LDVA and HERO share a common mission of caring for Veterans of all branches of the US Military. It was our pleasure to host the leadership of the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs in their quest to learn more about our services as provided to our military veterans," said Johnny Patour, Managing Partner of HERO Program. "Touring our campus and meeting with our treatment staff face-to-face gave them the opportunity to experience first-hand what our Veterans see and experience while enrolled in the HERO program."

Secretary Strickland commented, "For the 280,000 veterans and their families in the state of Louisiana for whom we serve as advocates, it is vital that our agency look to form a partnership with successful veteran service programs here that help ensure the health, wellness, and security in life due these veterans. Our tour of the HERO Program gave us the chance to ask questions, see their facilities, and learn first-hand what is the latest in treatment services being provided to help our veterans. It gave us great comfort knowing that the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs and the HERO Program both share an important goal, that being 'Leave No Veteran Behind'."

While touring the facility, the LDVA team viewed group therapy rooms, residential complexes, and the site planned for a future state-of-the-art fitness center for HERO Program patients. Construction will begin on the fitness center in late summer 2021. Secretary Strickland also spent time talking with the program's veterans.

Started in 2019, the HERO Program is Louisiana's only substance abuse disorder and co-occurring treatment program exclusively serving veterans of all branches of the military. The program has developed a unique and effective program for veterans with conditions like PTSD, substance abuse, and other co-occurring disorders related to their service and combat experience.

Its 21-acre campus is located between Opelousas and Lafayette off I-49.

More information on the HERO program can be found here.

