Lane closures announced in Opelousas for work at Union and Church streets

Lanes of traffic will be closed as crews from the city of Opelousas begin work at the intersection of Union and Church Street.

That work, according to Mayor Julius Alsandor, will begin on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Crews from the water and street departments will be at the Union and Church Street intersection near the corner of St Landry Catholic Church and Roy Motors.

Traffic control signage will be in place during this work, Alsandor says.

Traffic will shift to one lane with closure of one lane until work is completed. The work is expected to last at least a week.

"This a heavily traveled area and we ask that motorists slow down and be aware of the workers and repairs," Alsandor said.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel