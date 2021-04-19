Lafayette man booked with home improvement fraud

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Lafayette man and booked him with home improvement fraud.

Warrick Paul Boudreaux, 52 was arrested after an investigation that began in July 2020.

Deputies were called by the victim, who signed a contract with Boudreaux in 2019. Deputies learned that Boudreaux, owner of WB Construction LLC, was called by the victim to do some remodeling at her house. She gave Boudreaux some money to pay for the materials, and paid Boudreaux for labor, deputies say.

While Boudreaux was installing flooring in the home, he ruptured a water line, deputies say. The victim discovered the ruptured line months after the installation of the floor was completed. Boudreaux assured the victim that the damage would be repaired but never returned to the home to repair the damages. Boudreaux told the victim that he never returned due to the materials being stolen from her residence.

The victim made numerous attempts to contact Boudreaux during the following year with negative results, and claims that he did not fulfill the contractual agreement by not completing the remodel. The total amount of the funds dispersed to Boudreaux was $14,225.07.

A warrant was issued for Boudreaux’s arrest, and he was booked on April 15, deputies say.

