Lafayette man booked in Grand Coteau shooting

A Lafayette man has been booked in connection with last night's shooting in Grand Coteau.

Fredrick Carmouche, Jr., 35, was booked with two counts attempted second degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated battery.

The shooting happened near the intersection of East Martin Luther King and Bellemin in Grand Coteau at about 4 p.m. Monday. It happened in the parking lot of a convenience store, and when officers arrived they found one man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim is being treated at an area hospital.

Carmouche was in custody last night, police said.