Lafayette man arrested in August 2020 shooting in Opelousas area

The suspect wanted in an August 2020 attempted murder on Orchid Drive in the Opelousas area has been arrested.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office 26-year-old Daveon Josiah Finely of Lafyaette was arrested on an attempted second degree murder charge in connection with the incident.

Deputies say the incident in 2020 stemmed from a social media post in which the vitim of the shooting share a post in support of law enforcement. Finely and the victim argued over the post and theats against the victim were made.

According to video camera footage from the victim's residence, Daveon Finley and an unknown person drove to the victim's neighborhood and stopped in front of one of the neighboring residences.

Daveon Finley exited the vehicle from the passenger side, walked onto the victim's driveway and called the victim outside to meet with him. The driver of the vehicle exited the vehicle and stood in a neighbor's yard.

When the victim exited his residence, the unknown person fired the shotgun, striking the victim.

The victim ran inside of his residence. Daveon Finley and the unknown person returned to the vehicle and drove away.

