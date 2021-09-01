Lafayette man arrested for St. Landry Parish home improvement fraud

A Lafayette man was arrested Friday in connection with a home improvement fraud case out of St. Landry Parish.

The Sheriff's Office says that 48-year-old Albert George Johnson was arrested following an investigation that began in February 2020.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, Detectives were notified on February 23, 2020 to a residential contractor fraud incident.

Upon further investigation, it was determined that the victim allegedly entered into a contractual agreement with Johnson, who is identified as the owner of Alliance Covenant Painting, LLC.

The victim told deputies that Johnson had allegedly agreed to remodel the victim’s residence and received an initial payment on September 21, 2019. The remodel began the next day. Deputies say Johnson continued to receive payment for labor and material from the victim but only sporadically worked at the victim’s residence.

Johnson last worked at the residence on December 20, 2019 and did not complete the remodel.

The total amount the victim paid to Johnson was $14,200, which included material and labor for the remodeling project.

Deputies say both the victim and detectives made numerous attempts to contact Albert Johnson in regards to the remodel, but were unsuccessful.

On August 27, 2021, Johnson was booked at the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with home improvement fraud.

His bond was set at $3,500.

