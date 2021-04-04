Kids in Opelousas get visit from Mickey and Minnie Mouse

OPELOUSAS, La — A woman in Opelousas gave away around 150 Easter baskets in order to spring some positivity into her community.

Delita Rubin-Broussard says that recent negativity in her area inspired her to give kids in Opelousas a reason to smile.

“With COVID going on, the kids being stuck in the house, just give them something to do... the parents working, probably take a strain off of them....” she said. “Just kind of treat the kids and put a smile on their face... let them come get some Easter baskets and say hello to Mickey and Minnie.”

KATC

She received help from the community in order to make the event happen. Plus, she says she is always coming up with ideas to give back.

