Jury convicts Opelousas man in 2016 slayings

A St. Landry Parish jury has convicted an Opelousas man of two counts of murder, District Attorney Chad Pitre says.

The jury found Jamarcus McLendon guilty as charged in connection with the 2016 slayings of Nakia Ramar Jr., 19 and Shawn Parish, 21.

He was convicted of two counts first-degree murder. McLendon now faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Ramar and Parish were found dead of gunshot wounds on a rural St. Landry Parish road in 2016. Evidence showed they had been shot with an AK-47 type weapon.

Alisa Gothreaux was the lead prosecutor on the case.