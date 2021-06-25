June 25 observed as Clifton Chenier Day in Louisiana

June 25 is Clifton Chenier Day.

The Grammy-winning artist and Opelousas native was honored with a day in his name by the Louisiana House of Representatives. A resolution proclaming June 25 as Clifton Chenier Day was adopted on May 25.

The day honoring the King of Zydeco will take place every year from 2021 until 2025.

June 25, 2025 will mark Chenier's 100th birthday.

The Clifton Chenier Centennial Committee submitted House Resolution 129 and began meeting to discuss activities and projects that will honor that landmark day. The committee says that the mission of the Clifton Chenier Centennial Celebration is to honor the 100th anniversary of the birth of the zydeco trailblazer.

"Clifton Chenier is one of the most decorated musicians to come out of the state of Louisiana," said Herman Fuselier, executive director of the St. Landry Parish Tourist Commission. "Countless musicians, from today's zydeco players to Mick Jagger of the Rolling Stones, have claimed Chenier as a major influence. The music world changed the day Clifton picked up an accordion."

Visit the Opelousas Tourism Facebook page to learn more about the celebration.

