Isolated section of Port Barre water customers under boil advisory

An isolated section of water system customers in the town of Port Barre are now under a boil water advisory.

Officials with the town say that customers affected reside north of Bayou Courtableau. A break in a main water line is what led to the advisory.

Residents affected should boil their water for one minute before consuming. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

