Isolated section of Port Barre water customers under boil advisory

Courtesy of MGN Online
Port Barre boil water advisory lifted
Posted at 4:57 PM, Mar 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-05 17:57:43-05

An isolated section of water system customers in the town of Port Barre are now under a boil water advisory.

Officials with the town say that customers affected reside north of Bayou Courtableau. A break in a main water line is what led to the advisory.

Residents affected should boil their water for one minute before consuming. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

